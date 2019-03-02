|
|
Age 70, passed away February 26, 2019. She was born January 29, 1949 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ralph and Josephine (Josie) Barnes. She married the love of her life, Joseph Muehlegger, on October 3, 1970. Ellen was born and raised in St. Paul. After several moves, she found a home 0.2 miles away from her childhood home where she and Joe raised two daughters, Jennifer and Stephanie. Ellen was a dedicated nurse throughout her life. Ellen was an amazing and loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, mother-in-law, and friend. She was an especially amazing Gaga to Alex and Sadie, the role she cherished most. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and was loved by many. Ellen is survived by her mother, Josie Barnes; husband, Joe Muehlegger; sister and her husband Judy and Dick Parkin, brother and his wife Tom and Shirley Barnes, sister Mary Larson; daughter and her significant other Jen Barnes and Joe Rorick; daughter and her husband Steph and Ryan Dumdei and their daughters, her grandchildren, Alex and Sadie; and her many nephews and nieces; all of whom she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Barnes. She was also a longtime member of the "card club", a group of fun-loving and special women who shared lots of laughs, tears, wine, and not a lot of cards. Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN 55113. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her name.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019