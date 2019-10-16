|
Age 76, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 12, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C. to Mildred and Gunnar (Swedish Immigrant), grew up as an only child in surrounding Virginia and Maryland suburbs, and lived most of her adult life in a Cass Gilbert-designed Lake Cottage on her "dream island" surrounded by the waters of White Bear Lake (WBL). Preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law John A., aunts, uncles, and cousins. Survived by her husband (and in recent times, care-giver) of 56 years, Tom; children: Dr. Bruce Howard (Julie) and Dr. Stephen Lee (Beth); grandchildren: Evan John, Caleb Lee, Luke Stephen, Annabelle Faith, Jerin Nathanial, and Bronwyn Alexandra; many Swedish relatives; and a great many persons that called her friend. Proud of her Swedish heritage, Ellen was a great advocate of continuing education and considered traveling to new places a great form of expanding and enhancing one's knowledge and character. She attended several Universities and graduated from the U of MN with a degree in textiles and clothing; and with her family was a Charter Member of the Science Museum of MN. She achieved visiting all 50 US States, and experienced numerous OUS adventures touching five continents. She loved gardens; growing flowers, shrubs, houseplants, and working in the soil. (Not so much was cooking, cleaning, and house work.) Although not athletically inclined, not with competitive bones, and not really having much interest in such; she married into a male-dominated sports family, and never missed an opportunity to aid or encourage her husband, kids and/or grandkids in such participation. In recent years, the athletics narrowed to Tennis and included Ellen being honored as the "Lead Member" of the US Tennis Association's 2018 National Family of the Year. Outside the family, Ellen had been active in St. Paul Garden Club since 1986 and served as President 2008-2010. She loved people and people-oriented organizations; and was a member in many, including WBL United Methodist Church, League of Women Voters, Cass Gilbert Society, Horticultural Society, Antique Club, Bridge Club, and many more. But, Above All, Ellen Loved Family and Friends; and was always ready with a soft smile, kind words, a gentle hug, or "just being there" when one needed help. She has been described by the many that called her friend in terms such as endearing, empathetic, encouraging, helpful, good listener, joyful, optimistic; "big, warm heart", "unselfish", "honest" and "real"; and never judgmental, talking down, mean, sarcastic, or controlling; and even one to secretively place balloons on the door of a friend celebrating a Birthday! Indeed, her Unconditional Love of Family and Friends provided the energy and fuel that kept Ellen going and that touched the lives of so many. She will be missed, but forever remembered. Visitation FRIDAY, Oct. 18, 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center; 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082. Memorial Service SATURDAY Oct. 19, 3:00 pm with Visitation one hour prior at White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch St., WBL, MN 55110. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777; or donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019