Ellen Randall STUBBS
Age 73, of Lutsen Formerly of Vadnais Heights and Shoreview, died June 28 of glioblastoma brain tumor lovingly surrounded by family. She lived with the disease well for two and a half years and faced a terminal diagnosis with openness, grace and a strong faith. Ellen grew up on Mackinac Island and attended secondary school in Ottawa, Ontario. She attended University of Michigan medical school and was a beloved family physician who took care of generations of families in St. Paul for 36 years. Ellen was preceded in death by parents, Katrina and Bill Stubbs and cherished aunt Nell Haines. She is survived by loving spouse of 35 years, Karen Kobey, lifetime "sisters" Susan Keene and Carol Entwistle, cousin Alice Chaffee and many dear friends. Ellen was an accomplished amateur photographer, a horse racing fan and a downhill skier in younger years. Ellen enjoyed the outdoors, dogs and a good glass of wine. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and an active member of Spirit of the Wilderness Episcopal Church. She confidently awaited a Gathering of Spirits waiting to warmly welcome her into the next life! Ellen will be long remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, intelligent thought and unfailing generosity. Special thanks to Dr. Libby Cameron for her warm support, good humor and professional care. Gratitude also for so many friends that supported Ellen and Karen throughout the journey. Memorials preferred to Spirit of the Wilderness Episcopal Church, Grand Marais, MN. And Wistar Institute, Philadelphia, PA. Services to be announced.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
