Ellsa Lain SORENSON
1932 - 2020
Age 87, of McGregor Formerly of St. Paul Passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. She was born October 7, 1932 in St. Paul to Ivar and Emma (Lundin) Lindstrom. Ellsa was united in marriage to Norton Sorenson on February 6, 1951 in North St. Paul. Ellsa was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church, McGregor. She was also a member of Red Hats, Angels and former President of Lions. Ellsa enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting and especially spending time with her family. Ellsa will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Ellsa is preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Jean Johnson, Linda Gulick and Margaret Ruth Gibbons. Ellsa is survived by her loving husband, Norton Sorenson; 5 children, Glenn (Mary Jane), Ivar (Su), Andrew John (Jenny), Eric (Jackie) and Christopher (Mary); 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Marie Lundgren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Services for Ellsa will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor. www.srtfuneral.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
