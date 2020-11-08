Age 89 Served in the US Army in Korea. Worked for Larsen Appliance store and owned Larsen Appliance Services. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years Violet (nee Dietz); father Joseph, mother Mary (nee Faimon); brothers Paul and Theodor; sisters Edith and Lorraine. Survived by daughter Mickie; son Michael (Jane); brothers-in-law, Bernie Przybylski, Douglas Dietz; sister-in-law Darlene Dietz; and many nieces and nephews. Thanks to our second family, our White Bear Lake neighbors. Memorials preferred to the American Red Cross. A graveside service will be held at a later date. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.