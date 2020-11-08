1/
Elmer FISCHBACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 Served in the US Army in Korea. Worked for Larsen Appliance store and owned Larsen Appliance Services. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years Violet (nee Dietz); father Joseph, mother Mary (nee Faimon); brothers Paul and Theodor; sisters Edith and Lorraine. Survived by daughter Mickie; son Michael (Jane); brothers-in-law, Bernie Przybylski, Douglas Dietz; sister-in-law Darlene Dietz; and many nieces and nephews. Thanks to our second family, our White Bear Lake neighbors. Memorials preferred to the American Red Cross. A graveside service will be held at a later date. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved