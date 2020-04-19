Elmer H. LEMKE
1929 - 2020
Age 91 Our beloved uncle died peacefully and went to be with his Savior on April 7th, 2020 at The Pillars Hospice in Oakdale. Elmer was born to Henry and Lydia (Bohn) Lemke on March 15th, 1929 in the family house on St Paul's east side. Elmer lived and shared his core values of faith, generosity, stewardship and good-natured positivity with all he encountered. He had a contentment that could only come from above, and he nurtured that as a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Elmer served with the Army in Korea and Japan from 1951-52. Upon returning home, Elmer worked in watch repair and finished his working career at the Dept of Public Works/Traffic Operations with the City of St Paul. In retirement, Elmer volunteered tirelessly at his beloved church. He was preceded in death by his parents, half siblings; Fred and Helen Lemke, sisters; Agnes Lemke, Ethel Schettner (Vincent Sr.) and Ruby Lind (Reinhold) and brothers; Henry Jr., Erwin, Carl and Emil. Elmer is survived by sisters-in-law, Janis Lemke and Marjorie Lemke, and all his grateful nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held later. Memorials can be sent to Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 655 Forest St. N., St. Paul, MN 55106. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
