|
|
Of Maplewood, formerly of Owatonna Passed away January 6, 2020 at age 78 Elmer retired from Mercedes Benz as an auto service writer, he was a wonderful father and grandpa, and he loved to fish and boat. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois (Fichtner) Gilmore; and his child, Shannon Gilmore. He will be missed by his children, Jody Gilmore and Anthony "Tony" (Kelly) Gilmore; his grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Travis, Adam, Haley, Jesse, Derek, and Dylan; his great-grandchildren; his siblings, Kenny (the late Sharron) and Sandy (Dennis); many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. There will be a service to celebrate Elmer's life at 12PM (noon) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Road E, Maplewood. Elmer's family invites everyone to join for a visitation from 11AM until 12PM and for a luncheon after the service. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020