Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1725 Kennard Street
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer DELOUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer T. DELOUGHERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer T. DELOUGHERTY Obituary
"Red", "Jr", "Little Guy" Age 75 of Maplewood Died November 11, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones after a hard battle with leukemia. Preceded in death by parents Elmer and Mary; sister Rosemary Swanson; and twin infant sons. Survived by wife Mary "Chris"; sons Brian (Lisa) and Brent; grandchildren Isabelle, Haleigh and Cecilia; brother Bill; sisters-in-law Bonnie Woodbeck and Kathy (John) Culhane; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was a most beloved husband, father and grandfather. Vietnam Veteran who served in Korea. Proud member of Teamsters Local 120. He had a joy of music and enjoyed listening to live music, loved to travel, going to the cabin & feeding the birds. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (11/19) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard Street, Maplewood, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -