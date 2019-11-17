|
|
"Red", "Jr", "Little Guy" Age 75 of Maplewood Died November 11, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones after a hard battle with leukemia. Preceded in death by parents Elmer and Mary; sister Rosemary Swanson; and twin infant sons. Survived by wife Mary "Chris"; sons Brian (Lisa) and Brent; grandchildren Isabelle, Haleigh and Cecilia; brother Bill; sisters-in-law Bonnie Woodbeck and Kathy (John) Culhane; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was a most beloved husband, father and grandfather. Vietnam Veteran who served in Korea. Proud member of Teamsters Local 120. He had a joy of music and enjoyed listening to live music, loved to travel, going to the cabin & feeding the birds. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (11/19) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard Street, Maplewood, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019