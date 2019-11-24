|
Age 97 of St. Paul, Minnesota Preceded in death by her husband, Allen, her parents, Mitchell and Clara DeRosier, her brothers Cyril DeRosier (Ruth) and Joseph DeRosier (Phyllis), and her sisters Elizabeth DeRosier, Alice Ryan (John), Eunice Nollette (Leon) and Cleo Cahill (Robert). She is survived by her sisters Rose Schaffhausen and Mary King. Ann was born and raised in Brainerd, MN. She was married to Allen Arnold of Oskaloosa, IA, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, where he was a professor at the University of Zamarano. Ann served in the FBI for 34 years in Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Santa Domingo. Spending almost 20 years as a weekend volunteer at the Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (NPH) Orphanage in Cuernavaca, Mexico, Ann encouraged the celebration of holidays – especially U.S. 4th of July – by churning homemade ice cream and teaching games of her childhood. Sometimes, she play-acted for the children and danced with the young musicians. They all loved her and devoured her scrumptious banana bread! Ann became a full-time volunteer for Minnesota Friends of the Orphans (now NPH) after retiring from the FBI and moving back home to Minnesota. She continued in this capacity for over 20 years. Ann lived her final years at Holy Family Residence, with the Little Sisters of the Poor, in St. Paul, MN. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Little Canada (380 East Little Canada Road, Little Canada, MN 55117) on Tuesday, November 26th, at 11 am, following a Visitation starting at 10 am. Lunch will follow Mass at the church. Her ashes will be buried on a future date at St. Mathias Cemetery, near Brainerd, MN. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NPH USA at 1400 Van Buren St. NE, #210, Minneapolis, MN 55413. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019