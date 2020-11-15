World War II Vet Beloved Father, Grandpa & Great Grandpa, age 96 of Shoreview, formerly of Roseville, passed away November 12, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Jane; parents Eugene & Lizzie; brothers, Chester & Manley; sisters, Alice & Pearl and son-in-law, James Webb. Survived by loving children, Nancy (Gary) Olson, Jeanne Webb, Elon, Jr. "Lonny" (Connie), Suzanne (Steve) Ehnes, David (June) & Michele (James) Facente; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Built many homes and apartment buildings in the Greater Saint Paul Area in the 50s and 60s. Opened the first large Antique Mall in Minnesota. Author of three books on Railroad collectibles. Nationally known antique dealer and railroad collector. Special thanks to Allina Hospice and Shoreview Senior Living. Due to Covid a private family service will take place.