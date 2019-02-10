|
|
Age 86, of Inver Grove Heights, passed away on February 6, 2019 at his home. Roy was an Air Force Veteran, serving his country proudly. He was a family man, preferring to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Roy is survived by his six children, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and two brothers. Roy is preceded in death by the mother of his children: Lucy Ann, his second wife: Lucille, and his sister, Elaine. A memorial service for Roy will take place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cremation Society of Minnesota, in St. Paul, 1979 Old Hudson Rd. A time of Visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial service for Roy, at the funeral home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019