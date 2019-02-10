Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Rd.
St. Paul, MN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Rd.
St. Paul, MN
Elroy Wesley "Roy" DEWING

Elroy Wesley "Roy" DEWING Obituary
Age 86, of Inver Grove Heights, passed away on February 6, 2019 at his home. Roy was an Air Force Veteran, serving his country proudly. He was a family man, preferring to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Roy is survived by his six children, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and two brothers. Roy is preceded in death by the mother of his children: Lucy Ann, his second wife: Lucille, and his sister, Elaine. A memorial service for Roy will take place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cremation Society of Minnesota, in St. Paul, 1979 Old Hudson Rd. A time of Visitation will take place one hour prior to the memorial service for Roy, at the funeral home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
