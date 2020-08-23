Elsie ENGEN

Age 84 of Blaine Passed away peacefully August 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Maynard, parents Elmer & Cora; half-brother and sister Charles & Lucille. Survived by brother Allan and numerous nephews & nieces. Because of Covid-19 there will be no visitation or funeral. Private interment will be held at Fort Snelling for family members. The family wishes to thank the staff at White Pines Senior Living for their compassionate care during her last years.