Age 93, of Stillwater, MN Formerly of Mahtomedi, MN & Yuma, AZ Passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 with family present. Elsie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald P. Arendt; her brother, Hank Schafer; and sister, Lydia Botten. Survived by daughters, Kathy Hoppe (Wayne), Elizabeth Delgado, Julie Arendt; and sons, Michael (Amber), and Larry; grandchildren, Chad Hoppe (Rebecca), Cheryl Hoppe (Scott Harrelson), Alex Noriega, Casey Delgado, Monica Linhardt, Max Linhardt, Nicole Arendt, Danielle Arendt; and six beloved great grandchildren. Elsie was born in Arlington, MN on December 7, 1925 to Amelia Gorr Schafer and Jakob Schafer. Against all predictions, she overcame childhood illness, and went on to further her education. She was married to Gerald on September 29, 1951 prior to his joining the U.S. Marine Corps. She was energetic, fun loving, opinionated, irreverent, enjoyed her work, family and friends, fundraising for the March of Dimes, extensive travel, reading, boating on the St. Croix, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will miss her and keep her in our hearts forever. A special thank you from the family to the staff at Oak Park Senior Living, and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. A Celebration of Elsie's life to be held by the family at a future date. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019