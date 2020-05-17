Elsie Jane (Mekoli) HANSON
Age 86 Passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020. Elsie is survived by her husband of 66 years and 7 months, Jerry Hanson; daughters, Kathy (Doug) McIntosh, Sandy (Bill) Wegwerth, Debra (Paul) Hugunin, BethAnn Hanson (Roland Nevarez); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grand children; sister, Shirley Adolph and many nieces and nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann Mekoli; sister, Rosie Olsen; brother, Les Mekoli; daughter, Michelle Tuman; grandson, Ben McIntosh. Those who knew Elsie recognized her as a kind woman of faith, strength, compassion, and determination. She loved God, her family and learning. Elsie exemplified honesty, commitment, and hard work and will be dearly missed by her loving family. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for 50 years and cherished her church and community. A funeral procession from St Patrick's Catholic Church, Inver Grove Heights, beginning at 11:15 am, Wednesday, May 20 is open to all. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Funeral
11:15 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
