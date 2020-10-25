Age 98, of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, passed peacefully on October 23, 2020. Elvie was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, her LORD & Savior. Beloved wife of Phillip (deceased 2000). Mother of Pauline (Lars) Soderholm, Niwot, CO; Dale (Rita) Gustafson, Anoka, MN; Louise (Jonathan) Addington, Mahtomedi, MN; Darlene Gustafson, Anoka, MN; Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10AM, with Celebration of Life at 11AM on Mon- day, Nov. 2, 2020 at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood. Family service of interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to First Evangelical Free Church, Maplewood. Livestream link available soon.