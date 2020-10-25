1/1
Elvie Marilynn (Berggren) GUSTAFSON
Age 98, of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, passed peacefully on October 23, 2020. Elvie was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, her LORD & Savior. Beloved wife of Phillip (deceased 2000). Mother of Pauline (Lars) Soderholm, Niwot, CO; Dale (Rita) Gustafson, Anoka, MN; Louise (Jonathan) Addington, Mahtomedi, MN; Darlene Gustafson, Anoka, MN; Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation 10AM, with Celebration of Life at 11AM on Mon- day, Nov. 2, 2020 at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood. Family service of interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to First Evangelical Free Church, Maplewood. Livestream link available soon.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
