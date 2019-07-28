|
|
Retired State Trooper Badge 168 Passed away on July 24, 2019 Age 93 of Whte Bear Lake. "Al" was born on May 15, 1926 in St. Paul. He is preceded in death by parents, Clinton & Amanda (Mullenax); wife, Dorothea (Miller); son, Stanley; siblings, Vernon, Edward, Dorothy, Betty & Velma. Survived by loving wife, Beverly (Miller); sons, Gerald (Rose), Steven (Gail); daughter, Lorene (Rick) Brennan; Beverly's children, Ken (Kathy), Cheryl & Nancy (Dan); grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Hazel (Hennessey) & Clinton; many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service Tuesday (July 30, 2019) 11:00 AM at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 2335 Edgerton St., Little Canada with Visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Private Family Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice Home. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019