Age 85 Died at The Shores of Lake Phalen in Maplewood, Minnesota on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Woody was born to Lucille (Kircher) and Gerald Hare on February 25, 1935, in Havana, North Dakota. Woody served in the Armed Forces from 1955-1957 and 4 years in the Army Reserves. Woody is survived by his sister Jennifer (Jerry) Morse, children Ann (Sean) Collins, Todd (Jody) Hare, Jayme (Tom) Hilsen, Kyle Carlson. Grandchildren Kayla Collins, Reed Collins, Megan Hare, Gabe Hare, Arianna Arends, Matt Hilsen. Great grandchildren Sadie Arends, Layla Arends, Alexia Hilsen, Ava Hilsen. Woody was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Dorothy (Sharpe) Hare, son Scott Hare, sister Ardell, and three brothers Gordon, Dwight and Jack Hare. A private burial will be held at 11am at the Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights on Sat., July 18, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at 3:30pm at Keller Regional Park, 2010 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood, MN Shelter #5. In lieu of flowers contributions to Osman Shrine Memorial are welcome.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store