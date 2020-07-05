1/1
Elwood Junior "Woody" HARE
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 Died at The Shores of Lake Phalen in Maplewood, Minnesota on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Woody was born to Lucille (Kircher) and Gerald Hare on February 25, 1935, in Havana, North Dakota. Woody served in the Armed Forces from 1955-1957 and 4 years in the Army Reserves. Woody is survived by his sister Jennifer (Jerry) Morse, children Ann (Sean) Collins, Todd (Jody) Hare, Jayme (Tom) Hilsen, Kyle Carlson. Grandchildren Kayla Collins, Reed Collins, Megan Hare, Gabe Hare, Arianna Arends, Matt Hilsen. Great grandchildren Sadie Arends, Layla Arends, Alexia Hilsen, Ava Hilsen. Woody was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Dorothy (Sharpe) Hare, son Scott Hare, sister Ardell, and three brothers Gordon, Dwight and Jack Hare. A private burial will be held at 11am at the Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights on Sat., July 18, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at 3:30pm at Keller Regional Park, 2010 Maplewood Dr., Maplewood, MN Shelter #5. In lieu of flowers contributions to Osman Shrine Memorial are welcome.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
Keller Regional Park
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Burial
11:00 AM
Acacia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Minneapolis
6505 Nicollet Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
6128693418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved