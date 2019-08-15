|
Age 72 Of Little Canada Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 7, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Vicente and Salome Arcilla. Survived by wife of 48 years, Yvonne; daughters Eileen (John Mannie) of Roseville, Yvette Harvieux (Marc) of Lexington; son Eric of Brooklyn Park; and grand-children, Madelyn, Grace and Corynn Harvieux. Born in Tabgon, Caramoan, Camarines Sur, Philippines and graduated from the University of Nueva Caceres, Naga City; received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the Mapúa Institute of Technology. Immigrated to Chicago, Illinois in 1971 with his wife, Yvonne and moved to North St. Paul, Minnesota in 1973. Retired from 3M after 33.458 years as a mechanical engineer where he earned two patents as a co-inventor of packaging systems for surgical supplies. Ely designed, built and general contracted his home of 26 years doing some of the carpentry, electrical and plumbing work himself. He loved going on cruises with his wife and went on 38 cruises to places all over the world. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed. A private mass was held on August 14, 2019 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church. Donations to the Lymphoma Research Foundation preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 15, 2019