Just weeks before her 60th wedding anniversary Beth died of complications related to her five year struggle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Ran Miner; her son, Tim Miner (Ellen Montgomery); daughter, Elzabeth Lampert; along with four grand children, Seth and Stella Miner, Zoe and Ivy Lampert; and brother, Jim Kidd . Born in Rochester, New York in 1938, Beth was the youngest of five children born to Elzabeth and Howard Kidd. Active during her high school years she acquired a passion for equestrian sports and horsemanship which remained throughout her life. Beth attended Hollins College and graduated in 1960. Weeks later she married Ran Miner and moved to North Carolina and became a Marine Corps wife and a Red Cross volunteer. Upon completion of military service the couple moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. Her introduction to Minnesota included a role as an impartial observer in the famous 1962 Governors' recount and a job pumping gas at the neighborhood Standard station. By 1969 she was the mother of two children, Tim and Elzabeth, whose athletic interests included national travel. Beth was a wonderful and supportive mom in her children's pursuits. In 1978 the family lived for a year in Canberra, Australia on a Teacher Exchange Program. Her time in Australia led to a desire for a more rural life and in 1981 the family purchased farm land in Hugo where they built a new home and barn. With grown children she decided to be competitive on the horse show circuit which led to an interest in the governance of equestrian sports. She chaired the Minnesota Hunter Jumper Association and the regional zone of the American Horse Show Association (now USEF). Additionally Beth was instrumental in the formation of United States Hunter Jumper Association and served on its Board for a number of years. She took pride in helping to maintain the Minnesota Harvest Horse Show at the State Fair Grounds. Beth was a competitive rider who was also just as happy riding for pleasure with the Long Lake Hunt. She never lost sight of the remarkable bond between horse and rider. With beautiful blue eyes and a smile to match, Beth made friends easily. She was always positive, loving, inquisitive, caring, open minded and a risk-taker. She loved to dance, excelled at needlepoint, cherished her corgis and honored nature. She lived a life of consequence. Beth's family thanks all who have been so supportive these last few years. She has chosen to donate her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Some time in the future plan to ride to a celebration honoring her wonderful and meaningful life.











