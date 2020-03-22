Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Emelie A. BAUCH

Emelie A. BAUCH Obituary
Age 94 of South St. Paul Passed away March 18, 2020 Preceded by parents Frank & Dorothy Bauch; many brothers & one sister. Survived by sister Emeric Bauch; many nieces, nephews & friends. A special thank you to the staff & friends at Woodlyn Heights Nursing Home in Inver Grove Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Augustine Catholic Church in South St. Paul. Private Funeral Services will be held at Klecatsky's Funeral Home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
