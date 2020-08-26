Emery MOLDREM

Age 61, of Chippewa Falls, WI Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Emery is preceded in death by his father, Norman Moldrem and survived by his mother, Catherine Moldrem, siblings; Karen (Russell) Hazard, Lois Moldrem, Russell (Chris) Moldrem, Linda (George) Arndt, and Donna (Dave) Moldrem; 3 nieces, 1 great niece, and 1 great nephew. There will be a prayer service at 2 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Interment St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.