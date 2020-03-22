|
Age 94, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Phyllis; granddaughter, Beth Ann McAulay; parents and brother. Survived by children, Debbie (Mike) McAulay, Dave (Sandy) Bartylla, Barb (Larry) Micek, Gail (John) Bieniek; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jerry), Timothy (Valerie), Tony (Sophia), Megan, Katy, Alex (Mykala), Jane (Brad) and James; 16 great grandchildren; brother of Violet Mikel, Adeline Dorosh and Virginia Herkenhoff; many more family members, friends and neighbors. Emil was a veteran of WWII who saw active duty in the Pacific Theater on the U.S.S. California BB #44. He was a mechanical wonder who could fix nearly anything and an amazing, ingenious woodworker. He will be missed by all who knew him. We love you, Dad! A private ceremony held at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020