|
|
Age 99 Passed away March 1, 2019 Born and raised in St. Paul, East Side. She was a Harding High School Graduate (Class of 1938). Emily was a long time resident of North St. Paul. Survived by her children Terry (Linda), Kit, Susan (Al) Williams, Robert (Ann), Richard; 10 grand-children Toni (Troy) Sierakowski, Michael (Danielle), Alison (Patrick) Schulte, Amanda, Madelline Connor, Katy (Mike) Coyle, Tim (Amy) Conley, Angela Nguyen, Patrick, & Maggie; & 18 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Polar Ridge Senior Living & St. Croix Hospice staff. A Gathering of friends & family to held Sunday (3/10) from 1PM-4PM in THE VICTORIAN ROOM AT K&J CATERING, 2548 E. 7th Ave, North St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019