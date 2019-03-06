Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
THE VICTORIAN ROOM AT K&J CATERING
2548 E. 7th Ave
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily WENZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily B. WENZEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily B. WENZEL Obituary
Age 99 Passed away March 1, 2019 Born and raised in St. Paul, East Side. She was a Harding High School Graduate (Class of 1938). Emily was a long time resident of North St. Paul. Survived by her children Terry (Linda), Kit, Susan (Al) Williams, Robert (Ann), Richard; 10 grand-children Toni (Troy) Sierakowski, Michael (Danielle), Alison (Patrick) Schulte, Amanda, Madelline Connor, Katy (Mike) Coyle, Tim (Amy) Conley, Angela Nguyen, Patrick, & Maggie; & 18 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Polar Ridge Senior Living & St. Croix Hospice staff. A Gathering of friends & family to held Sunday (3/10) from 1PM-4PM in THE VICTORIAN ROOM AT K&J CATERING, 2548 E. 7th Ave, North St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now