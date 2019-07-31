|
|
Age 97-Lifelong resident of South St. Paul Passed on July 29, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by daughters, Sue Weis (Mark Hartman) & Donna Garcia (Nicholas); grandchildren, Jason Alt, Jennifer Thoreson (Tim), Tracie Garcia, Jonathan Alt & Andrew Garcia; great-grandchildren, Emily & Joseph Thoreson; and nephew, Gene Thorstensen (Sharon Seils). Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Friday, August 2nd at the Church of St. John Vianney, 19th Ave. No. @ Bromley St; SSP. Visitation 1-hr. prior to the Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019