Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. John Vianney
19th Ave. No. @ Bromley St
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. John Vianney
19th Ave. No. @ Bromley St;
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily WEIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily J. (Gradesnyak) WEIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily J. (Gradesnyak) WEIS Obituary
Age 97-Lifelong resident of South St. Paul Passed on July 29, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by daughters, Sue Weis (Mark Hartman) & Donna Garcia (Nicholas); grandchildren, Jason Alt, Jennifer Thoreson (Tim), Tracie Garcia, Jonathan Alt & Andrew Garcia; great-grandchildren, Emily & Joseph Thoreson; and nephew, Gene Thorstensen (Sharon Seils). Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Friday, August 2nd at the Church of St. John Vianney, 19th Ave. No. @ Bromley St; SSP. Visitation 1-hr. prior to the Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Download Now