Born November 6, 1946 in Northfield, MN Died October 17, 2019 in St. Paul, MN from cancer. "They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." Survived by husband, Patrick K. McNeill; sisters, Lillian "Betty" Soden, Carol E. Sell, Beverly G. Nesseth; husband, Mark; brothers, William M., LeRoy "Bob" Sorem; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and neighbors and friends throughout St. Paul, Faribault, Northfield and Dundas. Preceded in death by parents, Marbert L. & Lillian Rose Sorem; brothers, James S., Roger E. and Donald O. Sorem; nephews, Roger Gerald Sabyan, Brian Lee Soden and Michael Sorem; aunt & uncle Alice & Chester Sorem; "Mom" Tess Sterba; special friend, Franklyn D. Baker, and cat Sandy, companion and pest. Memorials preferred to North American Bear Center, Ely MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019