Emily passed away peacefully March 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her grandfather Donald G Loizeaux. Survived by her mother Lynette Loizeaux and father Willem Koopman, along with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was a deep soulful person with wisdom beyond her years. Her friends described her as pure, creative, and selfless, always offering hope and guidance. She worked in the healthcare field as a phlebotomy technician and animals were her passion. She will be greatly missed for her patience, strong will, and quiet spirit. A special thanks to the compassionate and talented teams at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul and Life Source Organ Eye and Tissue Donation. The family has designated these organizations for contributions in Emily's memory. Mass of Christian faith to follow at a later date. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019