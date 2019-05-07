|
March 23, 1933 – May 3, 2019 Emory was born in Fargo, ND in March 1933. He married Carol Aszmann in March 1953 in South St. Paul. He drove truck for Kopps Transfer, Swift and Company and Erickson Gasoline and retired from Roadway Express. He retired with Carol and their dog, Chelsea to West Twin Lake in Pequot Lakes in 1990. A proud Veteran, he belonged to VFW Post 295, South St. Paul and American Legion Post 627, Nisswa. Preceded in death by his parents, LaValle and Esther Alverson; sister, Nilva (Ginger) Wendorf and brother, Ted Alverson; son, Bruce Alverson and grandson, Shaun Brown, which broke his heart. Survived by wife of 66 years Carol Alverson, daughter, Jolene Brown (Tim), granddaughter, Brandy (Zack), great grandchildren, Kylee, Rylan and Teagan. He will be missed by many friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers memorials to Lutheran Church of the Cross or Good Samaritan Society Hospice. Services will be held 11:00 am Thursday at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa with Rev. Kari Williamson officiating. A visitation will begin an hour prior to the Service at the church. Burial will be Friday 10:00 am at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Military Honors provided by the Nisswa American Legion Post 627. Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019