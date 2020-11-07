Passed away peacefully on November 2. A cherished mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and aunt, she is survived by her children, Emily Laskin (Michael), John Schmit (Deborah Appleman) and Amy Hope (Jerry); her grandsons, Nicholas and Joseph Laskin; her siblings, Carole Vammen, Lucy Higgins and Richard (Barney) Ste. Marie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she will be mourned by the hundreds of former students who flourished under her guiding hand. Eraine was a vibrant and inspiring presence to all who knew her. She marvelled at her own unexpected journey from her beloved childhood home in Terrebonne, Minnesota to her transformative education at St. Catherine University, where she was named a distinguished alumna. Her work as an industrial chemist in the 1940s was trailblazing. Born to Joseph and Emma Ste. Marie on March 27, 1925, Eraine, the sixth of nine children, revered her close-knit family and life among French-Canadian friends and relatives. An avid reader, world traveler, consummate educator, and fierce bridge player, Eraine lived a rich and rewarding life. She will continue to be an inspiration to us. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eraine B. Schmit Scholarship Fund, University of St. Catherine. Because of Covid concerns, a memorial service will be delayed until the spring.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store