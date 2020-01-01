|
Age 69 Of Withrop, MN Died December 28, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. & Clyde Haugan. Survived by his brother, Robert R. (Michelle) Haugan & sister, Caryl Haugan Peterson; nieces & nephews, Grace, Michael (Kelsey), Jillian Haugan, Zoe & Max Peterson; great niece, Ivy Haugan; numerous relatives and friends. Eric was born on September 10, 1950 in Saint Paul, MN and graduated high school from Minnehaha Academy, then attended the UW - River Falls and obtained a BA degree from the University of Minnesota. He served in the military at West Point & other locations/bases. He received his Master of Divinity degree at the University of Chicago Divinity School and pastored different churches throughout the United States for several years, until he settled at Faith United Church in Winthrop, MN where he was the pastor for over 20 years. Eric enjoyed reading, golfing & travel. Memorial Service will be at 3 PM, Saturday, January 4th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul with a gathering 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to a . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 1, 2020