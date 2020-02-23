|
|
Age 62, of St. Paul Formerly of North Oaks Passed into peace in the loving care of The Pillars Hospice, from heart failure. Preceded in death by his mother Kay Kittleson Clark and father W. Bruce Clark. He is survived by his son David (Annie), brothers Scott (Julie), Alan (Susan), Joel (Cindy), sister Amy (Mark Wickham), stepmother Nancy Clark, David's mother Rae Clark, and many adoring nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/ nephews. A prolific writer, poet, songwriter, and artist, Eric had a quiet wisdom, humility, and infinite optimism through the most daunting challenges any life could ever suffer. He was a friend to everyone he met. Please join us in celebrating Eric's life on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1:00pm at Holman's Table, in the Earhart Room, informal. Memorials preferred to angelflightcentral.com or The Pillars Hospice of Oakdale, MN. Contact [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020