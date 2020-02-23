Home

POWERED BY

Eric Abels CLARK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Abels CLARK Obituary
Age 62, of St. Paul Formerly of North Oaks Passed into peace in the loving care of The Pillars Hospice, from heart failure. Preceded in death by his mother Kay Kittleson Clark and father W. Bruce Clark. He is survived by his son David (Annie), brothers Scott (Julie), Alan (Susan), Joel (Cindy), sister Amy (Mark Wickham), stepmother Nancy Clark, David's mother Rae Clark, and many adoring nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/ nephews. A prolific writer, poet, songwriter, and artist, Eric had a quiet wisdom, humility, and infinite optimism through the most daunting challenges any life could ever suffer. He was a friend to everyone he met. Please join us in celebrating Eric's life on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1:00pm at Holman's Table, in the Earhart Room, informal. Memorials preferred to angelflightcentral.com or The Pillars Hospice of Oakdale, MN. Contact [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -