Eric LARSON Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Son & Brother Age 48, of Vadnais Heights Passed away on March 31, 2020 due to a heart problem. Eric was known for his love of his family, being a good friend, and enjoying life. He was a graduate of Mounds View High School and St. Cloud State University, and worked for Intercomp as an Accounts Manager. He is survived by wife, Rena; daughters, Abby, Grace, and Sophie; parents, Dan & Sally Larson; sister, Stephanie Schmidt. A celebration of life will occur when permitted. In lieu of flowers, please support Second Harvest Heartland food bank. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
