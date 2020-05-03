Eric Reed "Ric" MORRIS
Age 49 of St. Paul Passed away 4/28/20 in his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess Richard & Gladys M. Morris, niece Stacy Morris, and sister-in-law Sheri Haenlein. Surviving are his siblings Terry (Margaret), Wayne, Steve, Todd (Donna), Kent (Sammy), Bonnie (Terry) Bursch, Susan (Scott) Peterson, Scott (Stacie); Many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date when the social gathering ban has been lifted. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
