Age 60 Of West St. Paul Passed away July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents, David E. & Phyllis A.; and mother-in-law, M. Diane Petersen. Survived by loving wife of 35 yrs., Nancy; brother, Dan (Jean) Shively; nephew, Matthew; niece, Jenna; father-in-law, Gunner Petersen; brothers-in-law, Rod (Judy) Petersen & Mark (Karen) Vidlock Petersen; nieces, Megan & Quinn; & many extended family and friends. Celebration of Life 2PM Tuesday, July 21st at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Service. Special thanks to Eric's Legacy Home Care Team & the staff and caregivers on 6-B at the Univ. of MN Medical Ctr. – East Bank. Memorials preferred to donor's choice. For those attending the Celebration of Life & Gathering – a mask is required. 651-457-6200