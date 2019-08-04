|
Age 54, of Bloomington, MN was born into Eternal Life on July 29, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Jeff; daughters, Ella and Eliza; parents, Karen Hendrickson, J. David Vogel, D.D.S. (Kathy); step-father, Larry Hendrickson (Barbara Forster); brother, Darin Vogel (Kirsten); sister, Cara Nikzad (Hooman); many loving step siblings and in-laws, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, John and Louise Vogel, Mack Sparks, Violet and Lester Mertz; in-laws, Patricia and Wm. J. Marzolf Sr. After high school Erica attended Normandale Community College where she earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation she began her career as the Administrative Assistant to the CFO at Data Card Corporation. Eventually Erica moved on and committed her life to the vocation she most cherished; raising her two beautiful daughters. Erica bravely lived with metastatic breast cancer for 15 years. During that time she enjoyed family vacations to warmer climates, spending time at the family cabin, and maintaining her beautiful home. Erica's love, laughter and gentle nature will be greatly missed by all of those that loved her. A huge and heartfelt thank you to all the people that worked so hard to help Erica in her fight to live with metastatic breast cancer. They include: staff and physicians at Minnesota Oncology, the Masonic Cancer Center at U of MN, Park Nicollet Hospice, and the loving staff at N.C.Little Memorial Hospice, Inc. Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday, August 6 at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 W. 50th St., Edina, MN. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 7 with visitation beginning at 10 PM at the Church of St. Edward, 9401 Nesbitt Ave So., Bloomington, MN. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to N. C. Little Memorial Hospice, Inc., Edina, MN; Masonic Cancer Center at U of MN (fund#18704) www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019