Age 51, of St. Paul, MN, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 2. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rita (Mucciacciaro) Jorgensen, grandparents and many aunts and uncles. Survived by his sister/twin soul/best friend, Tarisa Parrish; long-time friend Gregory Page, and extended nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many circles of friends that Erik called family. Erik graduated from Como Park High School Class of 1986 and later earned a Bachelor of Arts from North Dakota State University where he played on the hockey team. He remained very active in the hockey community playing on leagues and coaching. He enjoyed kayaking, live music events, St. Paul Winter Carnival, Minneapolis Aquatennial Sand Carving, and Tai Chi in the local parks. He was employed with Dreamscapes Landscaping where he enjoyed a great team of people and fulfilled his lifetime passion for landscape design. Erik lived and loved in a big way. He touched many lives and will be loved and missed by more people than one could count. The family and friends have requested memorials and donations to be made online with GoFund Me: www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-erik-jorgensen Memorial Service Friday, August 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel, 838 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis, MN 55407. Instead of traditional funeral attire, please wear an outfit that you know Erik would appreciate. He loved crazy outfits! Family and friends are also invited to a private celebration after the memorial service. Location to be shared at the memorial.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019