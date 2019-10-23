Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 Victoria Street N.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Erin Infanta Christine (Swaminathan) JOSEPH Obituary
January 2, 1922 ~ October 21, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Gregory Joseph (Ex. Cement Corporation, Sri Lanka and Nigeria), Loving mother of Dr. Eugene, Enakshi (Ena) and Hyacinth Greg (HG), Mother in law of Dr. Sharmini, Paul Wood and Rathini. Preceded in death by her siblings, Theresa, Sister Mary Lourdes (Violet), Valentine, Gretchen, Ida and Leonie. Visitation on Friday, October 25th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 W. Highway 96 at Mackubin, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 26th at 12:30 PM (Visitation 12:00 - 12:30 PM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 Victoria Street N., Shoreview, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
