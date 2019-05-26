|
Age 84, of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 Zeke will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 62 years Lou Ann; children Jon (Michelle Kearns), Kris (Mary), Sara Terrell, and Amy (Mike) Vestal; 8 grandchildren; furry companion Max; and many more family and friends. Zeke retired after 42 years at 3M, was a long time member of Stillwater Country Club and Lake Elmo Lions Club, and faithfully rang the 8AM church bells every Sunday morning at Christ Lutheran Church. He enjoyed auto races and classic cars--he truly was an enthusiast, and will be dearly missed. Evening visitation 5-7 PM Tuesday May 28 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Service 11 AM Wednesday May 29, with visitation the half-hour prior, at Christ Lutheran Church, 11194 36th St. N., Lake Elmo. Interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019