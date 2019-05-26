Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
11194 36th St. N
Lake Elmo, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Erling ZETTERLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erling "Zeke" ZETTERLUND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erling "Zeke" ZETTERLUND Obituary
Age 84, of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 Zeke will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 62 years Lou Ann; children Jon (Michelle Kearns), Kris (Mary), Sara Terrell, and Amy (Mike) Vestal; 8 grandchildren; furry companion Max; and many more family and friends. Zeke retired after 42 years at 3M, was a long time member of Stillwater Country Club and Lake Elmo Lions Club, and faithfully rang the 8AM church bells every Sunday morning at Christ Lutheran Church. He enjoyed auto races and classic cars--he truly was an enthusiast, and will be dearly missed. Evening visitation 5-7 PM Tuesday May 28 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Service 11 AM Wednesday May 29, with visitation the half-hour prior, at Christ Lutheran Church, 11194 36th St. N., Lake Elmo. Interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now