A LIFE LIVED TO THE FULLEST: 1917 — 2019 Trailblazer. Entrepreneur. Visionary. Fierce. Astute businesswoman. Loyal friend, family member, wife and partner. Sonnie Dawson was all of these… and so much more. Born Erna Gertrude Sonnenberg in 1917 to Martha (Ziegenhagen) and Fred Sonnenberg in Bertha, MN, Sonnie, as she was affectionately known, was the eldest of seven children. On March 21, 2019, she died peacefully at the age of 101 in her home surrounded by her loving caregivers to whom her family and friends will be eternally grateful. Sonnie typified the eldest child. She took charge of whatever situation she was in and took no prisioners while doing so. Well read with an intellect to match, she did not suffer fools gladly. Her willingness to take risks would serve her well throughout life. Prior to launching her own stores, Sonnie studied textiles and design at the University of Minnesota/St. Paul campus. In her early 20s she began working at Schuneman's Department Store in St. Paul and quickly discovered two keys to her life – her career in women's clothing and her best friend, Delores Ritschke (Gray). For the next 40 years, Sonnie worked in women's retail managing Cook's and Theodore's stores. Her mantra, formed while growing up during the Great Depression, was to "work hard. There really isn't any other answer than to work harder." In 1953, Sonnie met and married the love of her life, Northrup "Bun" Dawson, Jr. The couple were well suited and enjoyed reading, traveling, golf, the arts, weekends at their lake house, the annual large family gatherings, and a bevy of close friends with whom they enjoyed festive cocktail hours, parties and dinners. They were married for 58 years until Bun's passing in 2011. Not one to sit still, Sonnie decided at age 65 to open her own women's clothing store. With Delores by her side, the two enjoyed many buying trips to New York as she eventually built a chain consisting of four stores simply called "Sonnie's". The upscale stores were known for their high end clothing and exceptional customer service. Whether you were in downtown St. Paul, Highland Park, the Galleria in Edina, or Woodbury, you could always find something unique and special at Sonnie's. Asked where she got the nerve to venture into retail, Sonnie noted "it's a gamble. But at least it's an educated gamble. You make a decision and give it all you've got". And that's exactly what she did. Sonnie was predeceased by her parents and siblings Edith Sonnenberg, Lester Sonnenberg, Leora Sonnenberg Bishop, and beloved husband Northrup Dawson, Jr. and best friend Delores Ritschke Gray. She is survived by siblings Alice Sonnenberg Rogen, Alvin Sonnenberg and Richard Sonnenberg, numerous nieces and nephews, and Larry Philipp of California and Jim Philipp of Minnesota. At her request, no services will be held. Instead, her family and friends invite you to enjoy a "bump" (aka cocktail) and toast her long and well-lived life. While we will miss her quick wit and hearty laugh, we know she is reunited with her loved ones again. Carry on, Sonnie! Memorial donations in Sonnie's name may be made to the Minneapolis Institute of the Arts or the Walker Art Center in St. Paul. Condolences can be sent to Sonnie's siblings in care of Molly Hodges, P.O. Box 22144, Juneau, Alaska 99802 and/or to Jim and Larry Philipp.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019