|
|
On March 21, 2019 Erna "Sonnie" Gertrude Dawson died peacefully at the age of 101 in her home surrounded by loving caregivers. She was born on November 14, 1917, the eldest of seven children, to Fred and Martha (Ziegenhagen) Sonnenberg in Bertha, Minnesota. In 1953 Sonnie married Northrup "Bun" Dawson, Jr. and enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed reading, traveling, golf, the arts, weekends at their lake house, the annual large family gatherings and a large assortment of friends all of whom knew Sonnie's prowess in the kitchen. "Sonnie's", her upscale stores known for their high end women's clothing and exceptional customer service, were located in downtown St. Paul's Carriage Hill Plaza, Highland Village, the Galleria in Edina and Woodbury. Prior to launching her own stores at age 65 Sonnie studied textiles and design at the University of Minnesota/ St. Paul, worked at Schuneman's Department Store where she was the blouse buyer, and for 40 years managed and did most of the buying for the three Theodore's stores owned by Cook and Sons. Sonnie was one of the first women to enter the New York City Fashion Market scene as a buyer for women's stores. When she was in her early 20s, during the late 1930s, Sonnie began buying women's suits and coats for Cook's. (Prior to that Cook's had been a men's clothing store.) She made her last trips to market in New York when she was in her 80s. Sonnie was predeceased by her parents, three of her siblings (Edith, Lester, Leora Bishop) and husband. She is survived by siblings Alice Rogen, Alvin Sonnenberg, Richard Sonnenberg and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations in Sonnie's name may be made to the Minneapolis Institute of Art or the Walker Art Center. Her remains will reside next to her late husband's in the columbarium at Fort Snelling Military Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to Sonnie's siblings in care of Molly Hodges, PO Box 22144, Juneau, Alaska 99802 and/or to Jim and Larry Philipp. At her request, no services will be held. Instead, her family and friends invite you to make a toast to her long and well-lived life.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019