Erna SALMONSEN

Age 83, of Hastings Passed away on August 24, 2020. Erna is preceded in death by her husband Alan; her parents; brothers Arnold, Erwin, and Marvin Garbers; sisters Lydia Van Dyke, Viola Hokins, and infant sister Elfrida Garbers; and sisters-in-law Rose, Esther, and Millie Garbers. She is survived by her sons Westley (Ko) and David; grand children Holly, Christina, Lali, Molly, Holly, Ashley, and Jacob; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Herbert Garbers; brother-in-law John Van Dyke; sisters-in-law Glenda Garbers and Linda Garbers. Funeral service will be 11 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 9979 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Weather permitting, the service will be held outside. Interment will follow at the Cottage Grove Cemetery.