1/1
Erna SALMONSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83, of Hastings Passed away on August 24, 2020. Erna is preceded in death by her husband Alan; her parents; brothers Arnold, Erwin, and Marvin Garbers; sisters Lydia Van Dyke, Viola Hokins, and infant sister Elfrida Garbers; and sisters-in-law Rose, Esther, and Millie Garbers. She is survived by her sons Westley (Ko) and David; grand children Holly, Christina, Lali, Molly, Holly, Ashley, and Jacob; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Herbert Garbers; brother-in-law John Van Dyke; sisters-in-law Glenda Garbers and Linda Garbers. Funeral service will be 11 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 9979 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation one hour prior. Weather permitting, the service will be held outside. Interment will follow at the Cottage Grove Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved