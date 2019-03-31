|
|
Died January 16, 2019, at the age of 96 He was born September 10, 1922, the son of Albert and Mattie Haemig. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps the following year. As a member of the second Marine Division and the Third Raider Battalion, he served on Guadalcanal and other places in the South Pacific. He and Jean Hafermann were married in 1946 and lived in south Minneapolis where they raised their three children, Mark, Paul, and Mary Jane. He was employed in the graphic arts and printing industries, most of those years as a salesman for McGill Printing company. Ernie excelled in artistic endeavors, especially in carving bird decoys and assembling stamp displays, which won many blue ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair. He enjoyed gardening. Ernie served as a Boy Scout leader for 15 years. He passed on his love of outdoor activities to many of his Scouts, his children and grandchil-dren. Ernie leaves behind many friends at Becketwood Retirement community where he lived for 19 years. He was a man of faith, and was also known for his sense of humor and occasional practical jokes. Ernie is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Mark (Jan) of Montana, Paul of Sweden, and Mary Jane of St. Paul; as well as grandsons, Karl (Heather) and Kyle; and two great-grand-daughters. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Carl, William, and Albert; and grandson, Kirk. Service Tuesday, April 2, 11:30 A.M. at the BRADSHAW, 3131 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis, with visitation at 11:00 A.M. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran World Relief. 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019