Age 85 Passed away on October 14, 2020 After a fall that took a toll on his body, he is now resting in peace. Ernie is preceded in death by his son, Ernest Bradley; and grandsons, Casey and Dustin. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Joan; children, Brian (Deb), Brenda, and Barb; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Ernie had a huge heart. He was a man of faith — "If I don't have faith, what do I have?" He was a hard worker, giver, helper and doer. He enjoyed time up north hunting and fishing with family and friends. He always enjoyed coffee and donuts with Buck and Jim up north. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral will be held.









