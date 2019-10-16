|
|
Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa Age 93, of Hugo Passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. "Junior," as he was known growing up, was born on the family farm near Alpha, Minnesota on March 20, 1926, to Ernest and Frances (Becker) Bergmeier. He worked for American Fruit and Produce for over 25 years as a Receiving/Shipping Foreman, retiring in 1984. During retirement Ernie enjoyed travel, spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards, and visiting local casinos. He is survived by son Mark D. (Wende) Bergmeier of Big Stone City, SD; and daughter Karen Bergmeier of Vadnais Heights, MN; and stepdaughters: Gayle (Jamey) Peters of San Tan Valley, AZ; Peggy (Tom) Miller of Maplewood, MN; and Diane (Lawrence) Johnson of Dell Rapids, SD; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Ernie was preceded in death by wife Geri (Salberg) in 2003, and wife Lorraine (Waterhouse) in 1962; two sisters, Shirley (Bergmeier) Brandt and Evelyn Bergmeier; and three brothers, Orville Bergmeier, Lawrence Bergmeier, and Raymond Bergmeier. Memorial Service Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd Street, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation at 9:30 am. A light lunch will be provided at 11:15 am. Interment with Honors, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019