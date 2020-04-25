Age 28 Died suddenly and tragically at his home in Roseville, April 18, 2020. Ernie was born August 10, 1991 to Jim Schober and Colleen Cartier. Ernest was a spontaneous, active and talented free spirit. He was a lover of art, philosophy, people and music. He loved to escape into a good book, especially Game of Thrones. He wrote his own poetry and had an expressive talent with words. Music was the center of his life. A talented musician from a young age, he excelled at acoustic guitar. He used music as a way to bring people together and loved live music. Harmony Park had a very special place in his heart. One of his favorite sayings was, "A Reggae song a day keeps the darkness away." Nature was a means to soothe his soul – hiking, sunbathing, catching walleyes at the family cabin or camping at music festivals. Ernest had a presence that was unmistakable. He was always able to let his loved ones know how much he cared for them. He was very involved in N.A. and reached out to many struggling souls in the world of addiction. He truly believed life was worth living if he could help just one person out. He was very understanding and non-judgmental, a truly special soul that left a mark on the many friendships he cultivated in life. He showed strength and resilience when dealing with the many hardships he endured in his life. The loss of his sister and best friend, Aileen, devastated Ernest. And now, an irreplaceable human spirit is free. He will be dearly missed and deeply loved by all who he touched; his mother Colleen (Glenn), father Jim (Becky); his special love Devin, and many relatives and friends.

