|
|
Age 90, of Shoreview Passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019 Preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith; son, Charles; 8 siblings. Survived by children, Carol (Mark) Osojnicki, Ronald (Shelly); grand children, Travis, Sarah, Jason (Rachel), Steven (Merisa), Kristine and Nicole (Arnold) Boatman; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Nathan. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, September 19th at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 3115 N. Victoria St. N., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10 – 11 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019