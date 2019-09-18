Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
3115 N. Victoria St. N.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION,
3115 N. Victoria St. N.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest MARKHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest MARKHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest MARKHAM Obituary
Age 90, of Shoreview Passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2019 Preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith; son, Charles; 8 siblings. Survived by children, Carol (Mark) Osojnicki, Ronald (Shelly); grand children, Travis, Sarah, Jason (Rachel), Steven (Merisa), Kristine and Nicole (Arnold) Boatman; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Nathan. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, September 19th at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 3115 N. Victoria St. N., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10 – 11 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now