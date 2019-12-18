|
Age 66, of Oak Park Heights Passed away unexpectedly December 13, 2019 from complications with cancer. A celebration of Ernie's life will be Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Private interment St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the or donor's choice. Complete notice Sunday. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019