Ernest Ralph MELBY
Age 87 of Roseville Passed away Tuesday, September 29. Ernest (known to all as Ernie) was born in Dalton, MN to Ralph and Mabel (nee Dahlager) graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1950. Ernie joined the Navy where he participated in rescue operations for the Andrea Doria. He attended the University of MN, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He had a long career as a Manager at the Minnesota DOT, retiring in 1992. Ernie traveled extensively with friends and family, in the Navy, on motorcycle and flying his own private plane. He was a master of home projects, frequently helping everyone who knew him. Ernie enjoyed crossword puzzles, classical music, storytelling, and his many dogs. He was a fan of ham sandwiches, grapes, and Werther's candy. Most of all, Ernie loved his family. Preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Georgia. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jane (nee Hartman); his eight siblings; children, Lora Rypern, Steven (Maddie) Melby, Daniel (Rani) Melby and Ann (Darrin) Kron; grandchildren, Espen and Truls Rypern; Eleanor, Stephanie and Paul Melby; Dalton Melby; and Ayden, Schuyler and Serianna Kron. Funeral Service Noon Oct. 10th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 West, Shoreview (visitation 10 - Noon). Burial on a future date at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Dalton, MN.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
OCT
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
