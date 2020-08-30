Age 88, of North Branch Formerly of Wyoming, MN Passed away on August 28, 2020. Ernest Served in the Army from 1952-1954. He went on to work at Electro Static Finishing for 32 years. He is preceded in death by parents, Leo & Genevieve; loving wife of 47 years, Delores; brother, Raymond. Survived by children, Mike (Becky), Randy (Dawn), Joe, Dorine (Kevin) Sundlin, Renee Forga; sisters, Mary Jane Murphy, Josephine Osberg; grandchildren, Doug Sundlin, Crystal McLean, Melissa Bjork, Tanya Forga, Kayla Forga; 6 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, September 4, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, on Thursday, September 3, at the funeral home, continuing one hour prior to the service. Burial at Blomskog Cemetery.