Was born on October 10, 1930 in Dilley, TX. She passed November 21, 2020, in Eagan, MN. Ernestine is preceded by her father; Pedro; mother; Paula; husband; Pedro Garcia; sons; Raul Vasquez, Robert Vasquez, Roy Garcia; and brother; Raul Flores. She is survived by her daughters, Christina (John) Davis, Rita (Paul) Chamberlain, Sandy Solis; sons, Richard (Ute) Vasquez, Pedro Jr (Susan) Garcia, Daniel Garcia, David (Lois) Garcia, Michael (Valerie) Garcia; daughter-in-law Susan Garcia; and numerous nephews, nieces, grand children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Ernestine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed reading novels, listening to country music, and collecting rooster figurines. She loved traveling and nature, especially trips to the family cabin. She had a quick wit, humorous personality, and was always ready with a story. Private services will be held at a later date. Please share your memories, photos, and condolences below for Ernestine's family. Sunset Kapala Glodek Funeral Home 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com