Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S 5th St.
Stillwater, MN
Ernesto S. ARGIRO


1968 - 2020
Ernesto S. ARGIRO Obituary
Loving Husband, Dad Son, Brother & Friend Passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Susan; four beautiful children, John, Colette, Anthony and Grace; beloved parents, John and Adele Argiro; beloved siblings, Anthony and Gabriella (Tom) Yacovella. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082 and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
