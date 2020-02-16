|
|
Loving Husband, Dad Son, Brother & Friend Passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Susan; four beautiful children, John, Colette, Anthony and Grace; beloved parents, John and Adele Argiro; beloved siblings, Anthony and Gabriella (Tom) Yacovella. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082 and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020